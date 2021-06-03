Left Menu

Rape accused arrested after 2 years in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:14 IST
Rape accused arrested after 2 years in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

A rape accused was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district after a two-year hunt, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Shabir Ahmed, a resident of Bagga village in Mahore, was absconding in the case of kidnapping and rape registered at Chassana police station in 2019, they said.

He evaded the investigation by going underground, officials said, adding that he kept changing his hideouts in south Kashmir’s militancy infested areas.

Few days ago, he tried to escape police raid but was eventually arrested after a chase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021