France's pension reform cannot go ahead as planned - Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French government's planned reform of the pension system cannot go ahead as planned in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I do not think that the reform as it was originally envisaged can go ahead as such. It was very ambitious and extremely complex and that is why it generated anxiety, we must admit that. Doing it right now would mean ignoring the fact that there are already a lot of worries," Macron told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

