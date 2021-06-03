U.S. Supreme Court limits reach of federal computer fraud law

By Andrew Chung June 3 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday limited the type of conduct that can be prosecuted under a federal computer fraud law, overturning a former Georgia police officer's conviction for misusing a government database to investigate whether a purported local stripper was an undercover cop.

The justices, in a 6-3 decision, sided with former Cumming, Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren in an appeal of his conviction under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, reversing a lower court ruling that had upheld a jury verdict against him. The justices agreed that Van Buren could not be convicted for misusing the database to perform the investigation because the information had been available to him as part of his job.

