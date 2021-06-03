Left Menu

124-yr-old woman from J-K's Baramulla receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As per part of the Jammu and Kashmir government's door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign drive, a 124-year-old woman from Baramulla has received the first vaccine jab, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:50 IST
124-yr-old woman from J-K's Baramulla receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
124-year-old Rehtee Begum (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per part of the Jammu and Kashmir government's door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign drive, a 124-year-old woman from Baramulla has received the first vaccine jab, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations. Rehtee Begum lives in Kraal Mohalla of Shrakwara Block Wagoora in Baramulla district.

"124 years old woman, Rehtee Begum gets her first dose of #CovidVaccine at Kral Mohalla, Baramulla during door to door campaigning," Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted. Speaking to ANI, the Medical Officer at Primary Health Care (PHC) Shrakwara, Dr Tajamul Malik said, "Our door-to-door vaccination campaign has been going on for about two weeks now, and yesterday while we were out for the campaign, we vaccinated a 124-year-old woman. By God's grace, she is healthy. But we still went to check on her post-vaccination today. She is doing very well."

As per the ration card of the woman's son, she is 124 years old. Malik also added that if a woman of 124 years can get vaccinated, then the entire nation should too. "The only way to save yourself from the pandemic is to get vaccinated, and do not believe in rumours. If she can get vaccinated, and be fine after it, I believe that it clears all the rumour."

Manzoor Ahmad, a neighbour of Rehtee Begum said, "The 124-year-old is a very healthy lady who rarely falls ill. I, in 48 years of my life, have rarely seen her ill." Begum has been living with her youngest son for the past 20 years.

She also mentioned that the healthcare facility at her time was not as good as it is today, and was very happy about taking the vaccine jab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021