Woman held at Amritsar airport for smuggling gold

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was arrested by custom officials at Rajasansi airport here early on Thursday for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 28.18 lakh.

She arrived from Dubai around 2.30 am with gold paste weighing 557.98 grams concealed in her innerwear, officials said.

Further investigation was on.

