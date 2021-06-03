Left Menu

India steadfast in resolve to bring fugitives back to country: MEA on Mehul Choksi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:57 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India remains steadfast in its resolve that fugitives of the country are brought back to face justice and all efforts would continue to bring back Mehul Choksi who is wanted in a major banking fraud here.

''Let me emphasise that India remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that fugitives are brought back to India to face justice,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at an online press briefing.

Referring to the case of Choksi, he said the diamantaire is currently in the custody of Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway there.

''We will continue to make all efforts to ensure that he is brought back to India,'' he said.

The MEA spokesperson refused to go into further details, saying it is in the domain of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was replying to a batch of questions regarding Choksi who had fled the country.

Choksi is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The businessman had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

