Belarus to cut staff at U.S. diplomatic mission over sanctions - ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:26 IST
Belarus told the United States on Thursday it was reducing the permitted number of diplomatic and other staff at the U.S. diplomatic mission to Minsk and tightening visa procedures for U.S. citizens working there, the foreign ministry said.
In a statement on its website, the ministry said the move was a response to U.S. sanctions imposed on Belarus over a sweeping crackdown on the country's beleaguered opposition.
