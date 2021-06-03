Left Menu

International Red Cross head meets Myanmar junta leader

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:33 IST
International Red Cross head meets Myanmar junta leader

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross met Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday and made the case for better aid access and prison visits as well as raising the use of force during security operations, the ICRC said.

"This visit aimed to share ICRC's concerns on the current humanitarian situation and reinforce ongoing efforts to ensure space for neutral and impartial humanitarian action," Peter Maurer said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021