India, Germany holds consultations on issues on UN agenda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:43 IST
India and Germany held bilateral consultations on Thursday on a wide range of issues on the UN agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UN agenda, it added.

The German delegation was led by Antje Leendertse, State Secretary for Germany with officials from International Order and the United Nations desks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the German Embassy in New Delhi.

Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), led the Indian delegation along with officials from the UN and Europe West Divisions of MEA and the Embassy of India in Berlin.

''Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UN agenda. The Indian delegation briefed the Germany side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure. Both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UN agenda,'' the statement added.

