Portugal removed from UK's 'green list' over virus mutation risk, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:55 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain has removed Portugal from its "green list" of countries that do not require quarantine on return due to rising case numbers and the risk of a mutation of the Indian variation, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said. "The positivity rate has nearly doubled since the last review in Portugal," he told broadcasters on Thursday.

"And (...) there's a sort of Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant which has been detected and we just don't know the potential for that to be a vaccine defeating mutation."

