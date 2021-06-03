Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL15 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records over 1.34 lakh fresh cases, 2,887 more fatalities New Delhi: With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.

DEL33 VIRUS-SERUM-2NDLD DCGI-SPUTNIK Serum Institute of India seeks DCGI's nod to manufacture Covid vaccine Sputnik V New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for examination, test and analysis at its licensed Hadapsar facility in Pune, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL96 PM-LD STUDENTS PM interacts with Class 12 students, asks them to utilise time productively post exam cancellation New Delhi: In a surprise interaction with Class 12 students and their parents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked them to utilise their time in a productive and creative manner following the cancellation of their exams and said they should never feel stressed about any examination.

BOM7 GJ-OXYGEN PLANTS-LD SHAH India under PM Modi successfully fought COVID-19 battle: Shah Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully fought the battle against COVID-19 and managed to bring disease curve down with the help of 135 crore citizens.

DEL101 MEA-SINOINDIA Disengagement process along LAC remains unfinished: India New Delhi: The process of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains unfinished and its early completion in the remaining areas could lead to de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh, which could pave the way for full restoration of peace and tranquillity, India said on Thursday.

DEL97 LD PALESTINE-INDIA India's position not new; Abstained on previous occasions also:MEA on abstention at UNHRC on Gaza resolution New Delhi: India on Thursday defended its abstention during the voting at the UNHRC on a resolution to probe Gaza violence, saying its position is not new and it has abstained on previous occasions also.

DEL93 MEA-LD CHOKSI India steadfast in resolve to bring fugitives back to country: MEA on Mehul Choksi New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India remains steadfast in its resolve that fugitives of the country are brought back to face justice and all efforts would continue to bring back Mehul Choksi who is wanted in a major banking fraud here.

DEL100 JK-ARMY CHIEF-2NDLD CEASEFIRE Onus of 'building bridges' with India is on Pakistan: Army chief Srinagar: Making it clear that the onus of ''building bridges'' with India is on Pakistan, Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said while the ceasefire continues, steps such as putting a stop to infiltration will help in building trust between the two countries.

DEL9 VIRUS-VACCINE BIOLOGICALE Centre finalises advance agreement with Biological E for 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has finalised arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for which it will be making an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore.

DEL52 CVC-PRIVATE-SECTOR-JOBS Retired babus taking up private sector jobs soon after retirement is serious misconduct: CVC New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission on Thursday said retired officials accepting jobs in private sector organisations without the mandatory cooling off period constitutes ''serious misconduct''.

BUSINESS DEL40 BIZ-WHATSAPP-PRIVACY Won't limit functionality, will continue to send reminders for users to accept privacy policy: WhatsApp New Delhi: WhatsApp on Thursday said it will not limit the functionality of the messaging app for users not agreeing to its new privacy policy, but will continue to send reminders about the update.

LEGAL LGD8 DL-HC-WHATSAPP WhatsApp trying to force users to accept new policy before data protection law comes: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that social messaging platform WhatsApp was trying to ''force'' its users to consent to the new privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection Bill becomes the law by bombarding them with notifications daily to obtain their consent.

LGD30 SC-2NDLD JOURNALIST SC says journalists entitled to protection in sedition cases, quashes case against Vinod Dua New Delhi: Journalists are entitled to protection in sedition cases under a 1962 verdict so long as they do not incite violence against the government, the Supreme Court held on Thursday while quashing an FIR against Vinod Dua for his alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his YouTube show last year.

FOREIGN FGN42 UK-IDBI-ESSAR-LD JUDGEMENT London: IDBI Bank has secured a USD 239 million judgment in the commercial division of the High Court of London against a Cypriot subsidiary of India-based Essar Shipping Group, among one of the largest debt judgments obtained by an Indian bank in the English courts. By Aditi Khanna FGN14 US-LD GREEN CARD Washington: A bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to eliminate the per country cap on employment-based Green Card, a move which is likely to benefit Indian IT professionals languishing over decades of waiting for the Permanent Resident Card. By Lalit K Jha PTI MGA MGA

