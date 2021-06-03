Left Menu

Ukraine's president will reject law on false asset declarations in current form

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:36 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will refuse to approve legislation passed by parliament on Thursday to jail officials for making false asset declarations, a statement on the presidential website said.

Passing the law was a requirement for Ukraine to obtain more foreign aid loans, but Zelenskiy said lawmakers had watered down the bill with amendments that risked undermining Ukraine's efforts to tackle corruption.

"This is not what Ukrainians expect, and it is not what I promised them when I submitted this bill to parliament," he said.

