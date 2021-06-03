Man who died of gunshot wounds had injured himself by mistake: Police

A 52-year-old man who died last week had accidentally shot himself but before his death, wrongly accused two people of firing at him, police said on Thursday.

Dibai village resident Lekhraj, a fake doctor, had injured himself accidently while handling his country-made pistol after receiving it from his friend Chandrasen whom he had given it for the safe-keeping, Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The SSP said during the probe into Lekhraj’s allegations, his son Pankaj told police that his father, while being wheeled into the operation theatre of a private nursing home in Aligarh for the treatment, had confessed to him that he had implicated Salim and Sajid out of enmity.

SSP Singh said earlier on receiving the complaint from Lekhraj’s son, the police questioned the two named accused but they did not appear to be the kind of people able to shoot at and injure a man.

On examining some CCTV footage, Lekhraj was found going somewhere all alone before suffering the injury, Singh said.

On further probe, it was found that Lekhraj had last spoken to Chandrasen to whom he had given his pistol for safe custody and asked him to return the weapon following which Chandrasen’s son Manish had delivered it back to him.

Later while handling the weapon, he had fired it at by mistake, injuring himself in the stomach, Singh said.

After suffering the bullet injury, he was rushed by his son to the Aligarh Medical College from where he was referred to a private nursing home there, he said.

