6 kg uranium seized from 7 arrested in Bokaro

Six kg of uranium was recovered from the possession of seven miscreants arrested during raids conducted in Bokaro district in Jharkhand, a police official said on Thursday.

The searches were conducted at different locations of the district on a tip off in this regard.

''A police team conducted raids at various locations in the district on the directions of Superintendent of Police, who got information that a group of criminals were active to trade uranium...During the raids, seven criminals were arrested and six kg of uranimum was recovered from their possession,'' a statement from the Bokaro police said.

A case has been lodged with the Harla police station in this regard under various sections of the IPC and Atomic Energy Act.

The statement said that the seized ingredient would be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination.

Those arrested are - Bapi Chandra of Chas, Anil Singh, Jaridih, Deepak Kumar, Harla, Krishna Kant Rana, Chas, Hareram Sharma, Balidih, Mahavir Mahto, Harla and Pankaj Mahto, Bokaro, the police said.

Apart from uranium, seven mobile phones and a two wheeler were seized from their possession.

