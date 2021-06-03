Commander-in-Chief of ANC visits Nicobar group of islands to review operational preparedness

Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), visited the military units and formations in the Nicobar group of islands on Thursday to review operational preparedness, the defence ministry stated.

''He visited Naval Air Station Baaz, Campbell Bay and Air Force Station Car Nicobar, where he was briefed about the operational readiness and preparedness,'' the ministry's statement noted.

During his visit to Baaz, the southernmost military airfield of India and the outpost at Indira Point, the southernmost point of India, Singh encouraged the personnel to maintain high vigil and appreciated their dedication, it said.

''At Car Nicobar (island), he honoured the personnel and families who had lost their lives during the Tsunami on December 26, 2004, by laying a wreath in their memory at the Tsunami Memorial there,'' it mentioned.

The ANC is a tri-services command comprising personnel from each of the armed forces.

According to the statement, Singh interacted with the troops of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Defence Security Corps, General Reserve Engineer Force as well as defence civilians stationed at Campbell Bay and Car Nicobar.

''He complimented all ranks for their performance and exhorted them to continue the good work and maintain a high state of alertness and operational readiness...He advised the personnel to continue strict protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the statement mentioned.

