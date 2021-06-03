Left Menu

Port Trust moves Madras HC to "trace and return" its Rs 100 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:19 IST
Port Trust moves Madras HC to "trace and return" its Rs 100 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Port Trust on Thursday moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the Indian Bank to trace and return Rs 107.16 crore it had deposited with its various branches in the city between March and May 2020.

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the writ petition came up for hearing, directed the petitioner to implead the necessary parties as respondents and adjourned the matter.

The petition prayed for a direction to the Indian Bank to pay Rs 107.16 crore within a time frame to be fixed by the court.

Of this, Rs 100.57 crore was the principal amount deposited by the CPT in fixed deposits at various branches of the bank in the city in the months of March, April and May 2020 and Rs 6.59 crore was the interest accrued thereon, on maturity.

The petition, after alleging fraudulent activities, unauthorised transfer of the funds and impersonation, said that the bank had not hitherto agreed to return the entire sum and had incorrectly linked the repayment to the investigation pending before the CBI on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021