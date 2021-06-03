Left Menu

Telangana reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

As many as 2,261 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 32,579 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:27 IST
Telangana reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 2,261 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 32,579 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Thursday. The state recorded 18 Covid-related new deaths and 3,043 fresh recoveries. According to the State Health Department at 5.30 pm on Thursday, the total count of Covid positive cases in the state currently stands at 5,85,489 including 5,49,579 discharges and 3331 deaths.

The recovery rate of the state is at 93.86 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent. 79.8 per cent of the cases in the state are asymptomatic while 20.2 per cent are symptomatic, the health department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021