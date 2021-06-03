Cop injured in clash with drug peddlers in J&K

A cop was injured in an attack by alleged drug peddlers, one of whom was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.

The two accused, Arshad Hussain and Sardam, tried to flee after spotting a police patrol in the Anji Kayala area and were intercepted for questioning. Sardam attacked the police team and escaped from the spot while Hussain was detained.

Police recovered six rolls of cannabis recovered from his possession, they said.

A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered in this regard, they said, adding efforts were on to nab the other accused.

