Urge Centre to take charge, responsibility of COVID-19 vaccination drive: Andhra CM to P Vijayan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to urge the Government of India to take responsibility for the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to urge the Government of India to take responsibility for the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Reddy's letter read, "As Chief Ministers, we speak in a single voice and urge the Government of India to take charge and responsibility of the vaccination drive."
Reddy had observed that some state governments felt that they were not getting enough vaccines and the global tenders were not getting desired results either. Therefore, he wrote that "a centralised and coordinated vaccination supported by the states would lead to wonderful results for the people of India." (ANI)
