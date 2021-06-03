Left Menu

Russian police release opposition politician Gudkov from custody- lawyer

Russia's police have released prominent opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov from custody in Moscow on Thursday after detaining him two days ago, his lawyer said. Gudkov, a former lawmaker, was detained over an allegedly unpaid debt on a rented property dating from several years ago.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:44 IST
Russian police release opposition politician Gudkov from custody- lawyer
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's police have released prominent opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov from custody in Moscow on Thursday after detaining him two days ago, his lawyer said.

Gudkov, a former lawmaker, was detained over an allegedly unpaid debt on a rented property dating from several years ago. His father has said his son had nothing to do with that property.

A court had been expected on Thursday to consider the terms of Gudkov's pre-trial custody, but the hearing did not take place. He was legally required to be released on Thursday evening as 48 hours had elapsed since his detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021