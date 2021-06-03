Administer vaccine to correctional home inmates: HC tells TN govt

The Madras High Court on Thursday requested the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the inmates and staffers of correctional homes are considered as frontline personnel and administered vaccine on a priority basis.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the request while passing further interim orders on a writ petition taken up suo-motu and a batch of other petitions.

Senior advocate R Vaigai, who has been nominated as amicus curie earlier to assist the court, pointed out that a large number of the staff were infected and vaccination for both the inmates and the staff at the correctional homes should be taken up on a priority basis.

The bench noted that in view of the measures taken by the State Legal Services Authorities with the High Powered Committees, the occupation at the correctional homes stands at 58.72 per cent with 13,854 inmates out of the total capacity of 23,592 The bench, after making the request, observed that the other measures pertaining to Covid protocol, hygiene appear to have been taken.

The distancing norms are also being maintained, particularly in the light of occupancy rate having fallen to below 60 per cent of the capacity, in the homes.

The bench hoped that in the event of any further surge, the High Powered Committee, under the aegis of the Legal Services Authorities, would immediately take urgent steps without waiting for further directions from the Court so that the matter is dealt with at the earliest.

The court posted the matter to July 1 for further hearing.

