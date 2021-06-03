UP: Charges under stringent NSA against man held for selling fake Remdesivir

A Noida resident, who was arrested for alleged black marketing of ''Remdesivir'' amid its shortage in market in April, has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), police officials said on Thursday.

Accused Rachit Ghai was arrested by the Crime Branch on April 21 and 105 vials of ''Remedesivir'' were recovered from his possession but all those injections have now been found to be fake, the officials said.

Advertisement

Once booked under the NSA, an accused can be detained in jail for a period of one year, subject to review by a high court every three months. According to the police, Ghai would sell what he said was Remdesivir for anything between Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per vial to people in need of the medicine for COVID-19 treatment.

''A native of Pitampura in Delhi, Ghai was staying at Sector 168 in Noida since March and indulged in black marketing of Remdesivir from here. An FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station under provisions of the Drug and Cosmetics Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, among others, against him," a police spokesperson said. "All the vials recovered from him were sent for testing by experts and it has turned out that all those vials were fake remdesivir. Ghai is a notorious criminal, who had put the life of COVID-19 patients at risk by selling fake remdesivir injections during the pandemic and fraudulently made money," the official said.

Ghai, who has also been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug) and 420 (cheating), had been making a lot of efforts to get bail from the court since his arrest in April, the police said.

"However, the process of detaining Ghai under the NSA was implemented on Thursday following the approval of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate," the police spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)