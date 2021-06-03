Respite for Ex-AIADMK minister, HC tells police not to arrest him till June 9

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest till June 9, former Minister in the previous AIADMK government, M Manikandan who apprehended arrest over a sexual harassment case against him following a complaint by a Malaysia based woman.

Justice R Subramanian granted the interim respite, when the advance bail application from Manikandan came up for hearing.

The woman complainant filed a petition in court to permit her to implead herself in the case.

She denied all the allegations raised by Manikandan and strongly opposed grant of any relief to him.

She alleged that Manikandan is attempting to hamper the investigation and tamper with the evidence.

Providing interim relief, the judge adjourned the matter till June 9 with a direction to the registry to post her intervening petition on that day.

Till then, Manikandan should not be arrested, the judge directed.

