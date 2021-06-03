Left Menu

Blast at garbage dump triggers panic among Srinagar residents

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious blast at a garbage dump in Srinagar triggered panic among residents on Thursday, officials said.

The blast took place after employees of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation set the garbage in fire in the Natipora area, they said.

There was no loss of life. The glass panel of a nearby shop was damaged in the impact of the explosion.

The site of the explosion is in the vicinity of a Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre in Chanapore which was visited by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the day.

