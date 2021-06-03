Left Menu

Three children killed, three injured in Pak blast: Police

At least three children were killed and three others injured when an abandoned hand grenade they were playing with exploded in Pakistans troubled Balochistan province, police said on Thursday.The incident happened Killi Badezai area of Quetta when the children aged between 8 and 14 years were apparently playing near a graveyard when they found a grenade and mistook it for a toy of some sort.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:27 IST
Three children killed, three injured in Pak blast: Police
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three children were killed and three others injured when an abandoned hand grenade they were playing with exploded in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Killi Badezai area of Quetta when the children aged between 8 and 14 years were apparently playing near a graveyard when they found a grenade and mistook it for a toy of some sort. “The hand grenade exploded when the children picked it up and played with it. As a result three of them were killed and three others were injured. They were taken to hospital,” the police official said.

Liaquat Shahwani, Balochistan government spokesperson, also confirmed the incident and said the children had mistaken the grenade for some toy and it exploded.

“Tragically three of the children were killed on the spot,” he added. Security officials cordoned off the site as they launched an investigation into the explosion.

Similar incidents have also been previously reported from Quetta.

In April, a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in the city, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021