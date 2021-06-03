Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:31 IST
Man jumping parole arrested after encounter
A 27-year-old man, who had jumped parole in a murder case, was arrested after a brief encounter in outer Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Aman, a resident of Mangolpuri, is an active member of Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria gang and is previously involved in 16 criminal cases, they said.

He had jumped parole obtained due to COVID-19 in a case of murder registered at Vijay Vihar police station, police said.

Aman was also wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Mangolpuri police station in April this year, they said adding he was on parole when he allegedly attacked a businessman and stabbed him multiple times for extortion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said on Wednesday, a team of special staff got a tip-off that Aman would come to meet his family members in Mangolpuri.

''Our team laid a trap near Mangolpuri Flyover. When he was spotted coming on a motorcycle, the team tried to stop him. He whipped out a weapon and fired towards the police party and a bullet hit a bullet-proof jacket of head constable Pardeep.” “The constable fired at Aman's leg from his service pistol in self defence,'' the officer added.

Aman was overpowered by the police party and taken to SGM hospital in Mangolpuri, Singh said.

One pistol with five live rounds and one motorcycle was seized from his possession, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

