Left Menu

Brown sugar worth over Rs 1cr seized in Odisha, 3 held

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:51 IST
Brown sugar worth over Rs 1cr seized in Odisha, 3 held
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police has seized brown sugar worth over Rs one crore in the city and arrested three drug peddlers in this connection, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel conducted a search operation in a place near Tinigharia locality and recovered 11 packets of brown sugar weighing around 1.12 kg from their possession, DCP Prateek Singh said in a statement.

A motorcycle, four mobile phones and unaccounted cash of Rs 17,300 were also recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons are from Jagatsignpur district, the statement said.

During interrogation, the three admitted that they have been involved in drug peddling activities and procuring the narcotic substance from Balasore and supplying it to Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts, it said.

With this seizure, the city police has already seized over three kgs of brown sugar this year and arrested 24 drug peddlers.

''We will continue our drive and take strong action against the drug peddlers,'' the DCP said.

He also urged people of the city to inform the police about supplying of narcotic substances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021