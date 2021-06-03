PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Friday at 11 AM via video conferencing.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Friday at 11 AM via video conferencing. The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.
The Society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India. A PMO release said that eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries form part of the Society, which meets annually. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi condoles death of former Rajasthan CM Pahadia
PM Modi cautions against vaccine wastage;says even single dose going waste denies someone protection shield.
Corona cases have come down;challenge will remain as long infection remains even at minor levels:PM Modi to DMs, field officials.
PM Modi urges States to prevent COVID-19 vaccine wastage
PM Modi asks DMs to collect data on COVID infection and its seriousness among youth, kids in their districts.