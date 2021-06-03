Left Menu

PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society on Friday

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Friday at 11 AM via video conferencing. The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

The Society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India. A PMO release said that eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries form part of the Society, which meets annually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

