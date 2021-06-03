Left Menu

Cong demands action after jailed gangster `threatens' its Thane city chief

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:55 IST
Congress leaders on Thursday demanded that police take action after Thane city Congress chief Vikrant Chavan was allegedly threatened by a gangster from inside Delhi's Tihar jail.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant told reporters here that the party had taken a serious note of the incident.

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Sawant met Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and submitted a memorandum.

Chavan has alleged that he was threatened by a gangster lodged in Tihar jail over phone in the presence of a senior municipal official, and was asked not to bother officials.

Sawant alleged that it showed that gangsters and officials were in cahoots.

Chavan was targeted as he has been fighting against illegal and corrupt practises in the city, he said.

