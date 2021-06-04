Left Menu

Five held for conspiring to kill complainant in a case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:06 IST
With the arrest of five persons the Thane city police on Thursday claimed to have foiled an attempt to murder a resident of Mumbra near here.

Sahabad alias Ramo Isshq Sayyed had filed a complaint of assault against some persons from Rabodi area.

The accused wanted him to withdraw it, said senior inspector Madhukar Kad of Mumbra police station.

The police got a tip off that the accused were planning to kill Sahabad, and arrested five men from an auto rickshaw near Reti Bunder in Mumbra on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday with weapons, he said.

The police seized a revolver, sword and chopper from them.

The arrested men were identified as Nizamuddin Rahimtulla Shaikh, 38, Mehmooz Zahir Khan, 29, Shakil Khan, 27, Moin Mehaboob Shaikh, 27 and Imran Harshad Khan 38.

All five were booked under the IPC section 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

