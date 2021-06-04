Left Menu

UP: Accused kept in police custody dies; station in-charge suspended

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:08 IST
UP: Accused kept in police custody dies; station in-charge suspended
  • Country:
  • India

An accused died under suspicious circumstances in the lockup of a police station here on Thursday with the station house officer suspended for alleged negligence, officials said.

A minor girl had gone missing in a village under Kurwar police station area for the last four days. The relatives had accused a villager Rajesh Kori for being behind the case and SHO of Kurwar police station Arvind Pandey had taken him into custody by bringing him to the station, police sources said.

On Thursday, Kori died under mysterious circumstances in the lockup of the police station, they said, adding that police first took an injured Kori to the Community Health Centre in Kurwar and then to the district hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Kori's body has been kept in the district hospital and senior officials rushed to the police station and started investigations.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said one person died under suspicious circumstances in the police station.

Police station in-charge Arvind Pandey, sub-inspector Shastrajit Prasad, head constable Brijesh Kumar Singh have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence. Besides, the District Commandant, Home Guard, Sultanpur has been informed about taking action against home guard Bholendra on duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021