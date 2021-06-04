UP: Accused kept in police custody dies; station in-charge suspended

An accused died under suspicious circumstances in the lockup of a police station here on Thursday with the station house officer suspended for alleged negligence, officials said.

A minor girl had gone missing in a village under Kurwar police station area for the last four days. The relatives had accused a villager Rajesh Kori for being behind the case and SHO of Kurwar police station Arvind Pandey had taken him into custody by bringing him to the station, police sources said.

On Thursday, Kori died under mysterious circumstances in the lockup of the police station, they said, adding that police first took an injured Kori to the Community Health Centre in Kurwar and then to the district hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Kori's body has been kept in the district hospital and senior officials rushed to the police station and started investigations.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said one person died under suspicious circumstances in the police station.

Police station in-charge Arvind Pandey, sub-inspector Shastrajit Prasad, head constable Brijesh Kumar Singh have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence. Besides, the District Commandant, Home Guard, Sultanpur has been informed about taking action against home guard Bholendra on duty.

