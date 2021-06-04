Left Menu

Woman injured in stabbing incident in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:19 IST
A 28-year-old woman got injured on Thursday after her neighbour allegedly stabbed her multiple times outside her house in northwest Delhi's Rohini Sector-11 area, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm. Police said the suspect, identified as Naresh alias Raju, has been apprehended.

A case is being filed at Shahbad Dairy police station. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Based on CCTV footage of the incident, the accused can been seen stabbing the woman multiple times.

The victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

The accused called the woman outside her house and stabbed her. The woman’s family said she filed a complaint against her neighbour some time back, however, police said they are verifying it.

