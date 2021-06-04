Left Menu

U.S. says 'ironclad' support for Israel to remain whichever govt in place

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States "ironclad" support for Israel will continue regardless of what government is in place, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, but declined to comment on the government formation process.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing the prospect of an end to his 12-year run as premier, as his political opponents have agreed on forming a government of left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties.

