U.S. repeats concern over detained journalists in Myanmar, urges their release
The United States on Thursday reiterated its concern over the detention of American citizens Daniel Fenster and Nathan Maung working as journalists in Myanmar, and called again for their release.
Speaking at a briefing, State Department spokesman Ned Price said U.S. consular officers had conducted a virtual visit with Maung on May 24 and had sought to visit Fenster but Myanmar's junta had not granted access.
