One member of banned outfit held in Jharkhand

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A member of a banned outfit was arrested from Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of security personnel apprehended Nathu Ganjhu, the area commander of the proscribed Tritiya Prastuti Committee, from the Lawalong Police Station area, a senior officer said.

Rifles, cartridges and mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

