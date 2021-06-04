One member of banned outfit held in Jharkhand
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:51 IST
A member of a banned outfit was arrested from Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of security personnel apprehended Nathu Ganjhu, the area commander of the proscribed Tritiya Prastuti Committee, from the Lawalong Police Station area, a senior officer said.
Rifles, cartridges and mobile phones were recovered from his possession.
