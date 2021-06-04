Left Menu

Hindu outfit demands security for Dasna Devi temple priest

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:55 IST
Hindu outfit demands security for Dasna Devi temple priest
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Thursday demanded security for Dasna Devi temple priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a day after two men moving suspiciously inside its premises were arrested.

The outfit submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to Additional City Magistrate Vinay Singh on Thursday demanding 'Y' category security cover for the priest.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson B K Sharma 'Hanuman' said the two men were arrested after they were found moving suspiciously inside the temple premises.

Surgical blades were found during the search of their belongings, the priest said.

Confirming the arrests, a police officer said a case has been registered and probe underway. Last month, the Delhi Police had claimed to have arrested a man who was allegedly contracted for killing Saraswati.

Senior police officials said John Mohammad Dar, a resident of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended from a hotel in Paharganj in the national capital along with a pistol and two magazines as well as with saffron clothes, allegedly for using it as a cover to gain entry into the temple situated in Ghaziabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021