Congo lawmakers extend martial law in troubled east for 15 days

The state of siege also failed to prevent the slaughter of at least 55 people by armed militiamen on Monday, potentially the worst night of violence the area has seen in at least four years.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-06-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 02:10 IST
Democratic Republic of Congo lawmakers voted on Thursday to extend martial law in the restive east of the country for 15 days, a month after they replaced civilian authorities with military administrations in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Violence has been endemic in Congo's mineral-rich eastern regions since the official end of the civil war in 2003, but insecurity has soared in the past two years.

On May 6, the government imposed a state of siege to try to end the bloodshed. Violent attacks have since continued, but Justice Minister Rose Mutombo said numerous militia fighters had surrendered and the army had seized control of new areas. "Much remains to be done, and the recent volcanic eruption of Nyiragongo, which occurred in the middle of a state of siege, has forced the government to concentrate its efforts in dealing with this natural disaster," Mutombo said.

The eruption on May 22 sent rivers of lava streaming through the outskirts of the city of Goma, killing at least 31 people and making 20,000 homeless, according to U.N. figures. The state of siege also failed to prevent the slaughter of at least 55 people by armed militiamen on Monday, potentially the worst night of violence the area has seen in at least four years.

