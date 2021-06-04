Left Menu

Member of group organising Tiananmen vigils in Hong Kong arrested - colleagues

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-06-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 06:40 IST
Hong Kong barrister and activist Chow Hang Tung, vice-chairwoman of the group which organises annual vigils for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, was arrested on Friday, two group members said.

Chow was arrested for promoting an unauthorised assembly, Chiu Yan Loy, Executive Member of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, told Reuters in a text message.

A police spokeswoman could not immediately confirm the arrest.

