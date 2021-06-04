Hong Kong media say organiser of Tiananmen vigil arrested
A member of the committee that organises Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary, local media reported.
Public broadcaster RTHK and others reported Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early Friday.
It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.
The committee organises the vigil and ran a museum dedicated to the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. The vigil has been cancelled by city authorities for a second year, and the museum was closed this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
