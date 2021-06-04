Left Menu

Maha: Gas leak at chemical unit; people face breathing trouble

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-06-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 09:27 IST
Maha: Gas leak at chemical unit; people face breathing trouble
  • Country:
  • India

A gas leak occurred at a chemical factory at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, due to which a number of people living around the unit faced difficulty in breathing for a few hours, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night and the leakage was plugged within an hour, he said.

''The gas leak was reported around 10.22 pm at the factory in Shirgaon MIDC of Badlapur (East). A chemical reaction due to the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid led to the incident,'' Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

''As a result, residents living in three km area around the factory complained of breathing problem and irritation in eyes for a few hours,'' he said.

On being alerted, two fire engines from Badlapur Municipal Council and one from Shirgaon MIDC rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage, he said.

The situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm, Kadam said, adding that the incident did not result in any major injury to anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021