Kolkata's Durga Puja organisers in aid of cyclone-affected people

The community Durga Puja organisers of Kolkata are reaching to the people of cyclone- battered Sunderbans with the relief materials.

Forum for Durgotsab, an umbrella organisation of 500 puja committees, provided relief materials to the people of Sandeshkhali.

Around 20 members of the forum went to Jyotishpur village, which is still under water, with relief materials for 125 families, its general secretary Saswata Basu said on Friday.

''We had taken relief materials for 125 families, but it was shared by 500 families in the village that showed us how the people stood by each other during such a crisis,'' said Basu, one of the organisers of the Hatibagan Sarbajanin Durga Puja.

The materials included tarpaulins, mosquito nets, food items and drinking water.

''Our effort is too little but we were happy with whatever we could do,'' Basu said.

The forum will visit the area again in the coming days with relief materials, he said.

