Maha: Scrap godown gutted in major fire, nobody injured

A scrap godown located in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district was reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out early on Friday, an official said.
The blaze erupted around 1 am at the godown that is located in Avchitpada area of the town, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.
Three fire engines, including two from Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and one from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, he said.
Nobody was was injured in the incident and the cause behind the fire is being probed, he added.
