Mumbai: Man stabbed to death, one of two accused nabbed

While one of the accused has been apprehended by Tardeo police, his accomplice is still absconding, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 10:58 IST
A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons at Tardeo in central Mumbai following a scuffle, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar area around 4 am on Thursday, they said.

''A scuffle broke out between the accused and the victim, Dharmesh Baria, following a heated argument over some issue. The accused were under the influence of liquor,'' a police official said.

The accused duo attacked Baria with a knife, in which he suffered grievous injuries. He died before he could be admitted to a hospital, he said.

While one of the accused has been apprehended by Tardeo police, his accomplice is still absconding, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

