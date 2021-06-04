Mumbai: Man stabbed to death, one of two accused nabbed

A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons at Tardeo in central Mumbai following a scuffle, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar area around 4 am on Thursday, they said.

''A scuffle broke out between the accused and the victim, Dharmesh Baria, following a heated argument over some issue. The accused were under the influence of liquor,'' a police official said.

The accused duo attacked Baria with a knife, in which he suffered grievous injuries. He died before he could be admitted to a hospital, he said.

While one of the accused has been apprehended by Tardeo police, his accomplice is still absconding, the official said.

