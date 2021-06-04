Left Menu

S.Korean air force chief offers to quit over death, abuse of sergeant

South Korea's air force chief on Friday offered to step down, offering an apology and taking responsibility for the death of a female member of the air force, the air force said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:22 IST
S.Korean air force chief offers to quit over death, abuse of sergeant
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's air force chief on Friday offered to step down, offering an apology and taking responsibility for the death of a female member of the air force, the air force said. The announcement came after an air force master sergeant was arrested on Thursday on charges of sexually harassing and injuring a female colleague, which led to her taking her own life in May, leaving a video on her phone of her death.

The master sergeant is suspected of molesting the woman of the same rank in a car on their way back to their base in March after a dinner. The victim had suffered mental distress and transferred to another base at her request, her family had said. Air Force Chief of Staff General Lee Seong-Yong in a statement apologized for the death of the victim and offered condolences to her family.

"I take heavy responsibility for the chain of situations and offer my resignation as of June 4," said Lee. The case triggered a public uproar after the woman's family filed a petition with the presidential office on Tuesday calling for a thorough investigation and punishment for those involved.

The woman's family has accused the air force of trying to cover up the assault on the woman and to silence her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021