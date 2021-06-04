Left Menu

Delhi: Kejriwal to chair meetings with experts, preparation committees for possible COVID third wave

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair two high-level meetings on Friday to take stock of preparations against a potential third wave of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Updated: 04-06-2021 11:26 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair two high-level meetings on Friday to take stock of preparations against a potential third wave of COVID-19 in the national capital. According to sources, Kejriwal will hold the first meeting at 11 am with the expert committee while the second meeting will be at 4:30 pm with the preparation committee.

Notably, on the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, two committees were formed for the preparations for the possible third wave of COVID. Last month, Kejriwal had said a new COVID variant detected in Singapore is said to be deadly for children and may bring in the third wave in the country.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The city's healthcare infrastructure and crematoriums were hugely overburdened. The situation has, however, improved significantly. Delhi recorded 487 new COVID cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours in the capital, said the heath bulletin on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

