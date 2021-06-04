India's daily new COVID-19 cases decline by 1,790, over 1.32 lakhs fresh cases reported in last 24 hrs

India's daily new COVD-19 cases reported a decline on Friday as the country recorded 1,790 less cases as compared to Thursday. Down from yesterday's 1,34,154 cases, India today reported 1,32,364 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

India's active caseload further declined to 16,35,993 as active cases decreased by 77,420 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs since eight successive days. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.38 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for 11 consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 7.27 per cent.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 22 successive days, as India witnessed 2,07,071 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,65,97,655 and the recovery rate further increased to 93.08 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 35,74,33,846 samples tested up to June 3, of which 20,75,428 samples were tested yesterday. The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 22,41,09,448 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

