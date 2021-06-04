Centre rejects Uttarakhand Govt's air ambulance proposal for cases of disaster, emergency
Central government has rejected the proposal of Air Ambulance sent by the Uttarakhand government,in case of disaster and emergency, under the National Health Mission (NHM), said State Health Secretary Amit Negi on Thursday.
Central government has rejected the proposal of Air Ambulance sent by the Uttarakhand government,in case of disaster and emergency, under the National Health Mission (NHM), said State Health Secretary Amit Negi on Thursday. State Health Secretary Amit Negi said that a proposal was sent to the Center under the National Health Mission for air ambulances in the state. "The central government has sent a letter saying that air ambulance service has not been allowed this year," said Amit Negi. He said that the government had plans to start an air ambulance service for serious patients, in case of disaster and emergency.
Uttarakhand is a mountain state as well as a disaster-prone state, there is also a lack of health services in the hilly areas, due to which the state needs air ambulances to take patients to the hospital in case of disasters or emergency. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has 22,530 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,97,122 and fatalities have mounted to 6,573. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
