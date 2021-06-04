Left Menu

Explosions rock Serbian ammunition plant, no casualties - RTS

A series of explosions rocked an ammunition plant's facilities in the Serbian town of Cacak in the early hours of Friday morning, but there were no reports of casualties, local media said.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:15 IST
Explosions rock Serbian ammunition plant, no casualties - RTS
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Serbia

A series of explosions rocked an ammunition plant's facilities in the Serbian town of Cacak in the early hours of Friday morning, but there were no reports of casualties, local media said. The first explosion was heard around 1.30 a.m. (2330 GMT Thursday) in the ammunition warehouse in the Sloboda plant, which produces home appliances as well as artillery ammunition, propellants, and explosives, the RTS reported.

All 60 workers on overnight shifts at the plant were evacuated, the mayor of Cacak told RTS. RTS said the windows of some houses nearby were damaged and people living in the neighborhood had been evacuated.

The Sloboda plant was badly damaged in 1999 during a NATO bombing campaign against Serbia. The Serbian arms industry has recovered since then and exports artillery ammunition mainly to African and Asian countries but also to the West, including some NATO members. A similar blast in 2003 killed three Sloboda workers, while one in 2010 also caused no casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021