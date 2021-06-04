Accused files forged COVID-19 positive report to get bail; HC orders inquiry, says not condonable

The Delhi High Court has taken strong note of an accused filing a fabricated COVID-19 positive report to seek extension of interim bail in a criminal case and has ordered a judicial inquiry against the man, his relatives, lawyer, hospital staff and police officials.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said all parties who come to the court have to come with clean hands, especially during the pandemic as the courts have been empathetic and compassionate towards those who have been infected with COVID-19.

Encashing upon this empathy and placing forged reports is “not condonable, at all”, she said.

“The conclusions of the inquiry report (of registrar vigilance) are extremely telling. Administration of criminal justice would be severely jeopardised if such illegalities are condoned or if apologies given are accepted, when such brazen conduct is revealed. This court is clearly of the opinion that all persons concerned need to be proceeded against with, in accordance with law,” the court said.

It said the incorrect and misleading statements made before the court, where it was claimed that there was lack of knowledge whereas the inquiry report showed that the accused met one of his advocates on the day he had absconded and has been in touch him thereafter, revealed the intent to obtain extension for surrender by misleading the court.

“The practices adopted in this case, by the petitioner (accused), his relatives, one of the counsel as also the callousness of the police authorities, clearly reveals the underbelly of the practice of criminal law.

“Advocates who appear in such matters have a greater duty towards the court to ensure that the majesty of the court is not lowered and that courts are not misled into passing orders based on forged and fabricated documents and misleading/misrepresenting facts. The faith of courts in counsel would be completely eroded if such conduct is indulged in by them,” Justice Singh said.

The high court directed the Registrar General to refer the matter to the concerned judicial magistrate to conduct an inquiry and proceed in accordance with law against petitioner accused Narender Kasana, his four nephews, the nursing assistant at the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad and advocate Anand Kataria.

The role of the police authorities would also be inquired into by the concerned magistrate and upon conducting an inquiry, the magistrate would direct registration of an FIR, in accordance with law, it said.

The court said the observations made in this order are prima facie in nature, based on the chronology of events that transpired as also the inquiry report.

The case related to accused Narender Kasana, who had initially obtained interim bail from a trial court here last year. Thereafter, he sought extension of the relief which was denied by the trial court and approached the high court.

The high court granted extension of interim bail based on a COVID-19 test report which showed him to a positive patient. He then absconded and non-bailable warrants were issued by the high court and finally, he was arrested and is currently in custody. The court noted, “The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in severe pressure on criminal courts including in bail matters etc. Hundreds of cases have been filed before courts, where bail or extension of bail has been sought on the basis of COVID-19 test reports, however, it is not in all cases that such reports are genuine.” The high court had then asked the registrar (vigilance) to conduct an inquiry and the report showed “a sorry state of affairs surrounding the present petition as also the role of the petitioner, his counsel, police authorities and the hospital authorities”.

