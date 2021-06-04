Construction of six advanced submarines for Indian Navy approved
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Defence Ministry has approved the construction of six advanced submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore, officials sources said on Friday.
The project was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, they said.
Advertisement
The 'request for proposal' for the indigenous construction of the six submarines will be issued soon, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt to set up 'Defence Enclave' under Central Vista redevelopment project
Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defence of app store
INS Rajput, Indian Navy's first destroyer decommissioned after 41 years of service
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Hinch ready to be Britain's last line of defence again
2 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan air-defence zone