Construction of six advanced submarines for Indian Navy approved

The Defence Ministry has approved the construction of six advanced submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore, officials sources said on Friday.

The project was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, they said.

The 'request for proposal' for the indigenous construction of the six submarines will be issued soon, they added.

